Complex celebrates its 25th annivesary

A celebratory lunch was organised for the residents of Baillie Court in Forgewood to mark a milestone anniversary.

It is now 25 years since the development opened in Jupiter Street and now offers 35 rented sheltered housing units.

Pupils from Braidhurst High joined the special occasion and treated residents at the complex to some musical entertainment.

The talented young musicians played a selection of songs on a variety of instruments including keyboard, guitar, violin, saxophone and flute.

Baillie Court’s longest resident, Cathy Ferrier, who has lived there for over 23 years, was delighted that one of the pupils who played at the celebration was her granddaughter Samantha Keenan.

After the celebration, Sharon McLean, Baillie Court’s development manager, said: “Our development’s 25th anniversary was the perfect excuse for everyone to come together to enjoy a celebratory lunch.

“I’d like to thank all the residents who made the event so special and to the teachers and pupils from Braidhurst High for coming to visit and keeping us entertained. A great time was had by all.”