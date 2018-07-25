Church hosting uniform bank ahead of the new school term

Bellshill EU Congregational Church is once again running a School Uniform Bank this summer to help those who need it to dress their children for the new term.

The church is working in partnership with Mossend, Holy Family, St Gerard’s, Noble Primary Sacred Heart and Lawmuir Primaries, as well as Cardinal Newman High School and Bellshill Academy.

Uniforms can be handed into Bellshill Community Foodbank within the church tomorrow (Thursday) from 1-3pm.

The School Uniform Bank will run in the church hall on July 31, August 2, 7 and 9, from 1-3pm, featuring a selection of pre-loved and outgrown nursery and school uniforms available to parents and carers free of charge.