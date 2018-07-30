Challenging the next generation

Aspiring young business tycoons from South Lanarkshire have participated in an entrepreneurial programme thanks to funding from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).

The ‘Inspiring Enterprise Challenge’, supported by Bright Yellow Thinking and South Lanarkshire Council’s Planning and Economic Development Services, received £5000 from UKSE.

Now in its sixth year the programme is aimed at school pupils aged 15-17-to promote enterprise and business start-up.

Based on the BBC programme, The Apprentice, for two weeks the participants work on challenges set by local businesses and are awarded points for creativity, team working, decision making, etc.

This year’s tasks included designing a new product for local biscuit manufacturer Border Biscuits, a fundraising challenge for Kilbryde Hospice and an entrepreneurial challenge set in the board rooms of Scottish Gas.

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held next week in Bothwell Castle Golf Club.

UKSE’s funding helped support participants’ transport to business venues, laptops to work on and prizes for the winners.

Anne Clyde, regional manager at UKSE said: “It’s fantastic to see the Inspiring Enterprise Challenge enter another year.

“It’s a great initiative that prepares young people to enter the world of business, teaching them the skills that they may not have the chance to learn at school.”