Cameron wins memorial award to Scotland’s ‘jingle king’

A prize to celebrate the life of Lanarkshire musician Harry Barry has been awarded at his former school.

Cameron Faulds, a sixth year pupil at Uddingston Grammar, was the recipient of the Harry Barry Prize for Music last week.

The award, which includes a trophy and recording time in a professional studio, was presented by Harry’s daughter Kate at a ceremony in Uddingston Old Parish Church.

Delighted Cameron (17), who plays drums, guitar and sings, said: “I am thrilled to win – and I’m really looking forward to getting in to the studio to record.

“It’s such a fabulous opportunity.”

Harry’s family launched the award in 2015 as a tribute to the musician who wrote hundreds of jingles and songs in a career spanning 50 years.

Talented Cameron, of Uddingston, plays in a four piece alternative rock band, Revelation.

He will be heading to the Riverside Music Complex in Busby to enjoy his studio time. He’s the fourth recipient of the prize, following in the footsteps of former pupils guitarist Jack Anderson (2015), violinist Blair Moore (2016) and joint winners and violinists Rebecca Steven and Heather Smyth (2017).

Cameron said: “I studied Higher Music last year and I am now working towards an Advanced Higher.

“I am also studying for a Higher in Music Technology and I hope to go on to do the same at college or university next year.

“I’ll be interested in both the technical aspect of the recording process and also the recording itself.”

Harry, dubbed Scotland’s jingle king, is responsible for some of the country’s most well known ads.

He became a professional musician at the age of 16 playing in bands and working as a session drummer.

One of his “hits”, Forrest Furnishing (Get it at Forrest), is still on air after almost 40 years.

His back catalogue includes everything from Ally’s Tartan Army with the 1978 Scotland World Cup squad to producing work for Tiger Tim Stevens and The Krankies.

The singer-songwriter also wrote traditional Scots songs Scotland Again and Lochinver as well as European Song for Aberdeen Football Club.

Locally, Harry, who died suddenly at home in 2013 aged 66, was also known for The Big Elastic Band.

The group produced two albums and countless singles. The debut recording When Big Roy Sang on Annie McGregor’s Juke Box was inspired by an Uddingston cafe owner.

In 2010 he recorded Jimmy Shand’s on the Wireless, which celebrated Uddingston life in the 1950s.

He also produced a play called The Hauf and Half, which showcased the unique language of nearby Coatbridge.

Duncan Cameron, of Riverside Music Complex, said: “Harry was one of the most inspirational people I have ever known. An outstanding musician, writer and producer, Harry was also a great teacher.

“I was lucky enough to work with him on several occasions, and here at Riverside we’re delighted to offer studio sessions annually to the winners of The Harry Barry Prize for Music.

“We aim to provide a creative platform for a positive and stimulating experience, just the way Harry would have wanted it.”

More than 300 prizes were awarded at the Grammar’s Prize Giving Ceremony recognising the leadership, endeavour and achievement of pupils throughout the school.

The Dux Medallist was fifth year pupil Nevin Pillai, who also won prizes for Chemistry, Computing Science, Maths and Physics. The runner up Proxime Accessit award was jointly won by Zoe Bennett and Eilidh Strang.

Zoe also won the Narratio Award for History, and prizes for English, French and Spanish. Eilidh won awards in Biology and Geography.

Kyle Johnstone won the Youth Philanthropy Award, which ran at the school in conjunction with The Wood Foundation.

They contributed £3000 for the winning submission, which ultimately will be donated to ENABLE Scotland, the country’s largest charity for people with learning disabilities.

The James Tinney Endeavour Award, in memory of the school’s former Physics teacher, went to Scott Cassidy.

And the Young Vocalist of the Year was Amy Crawford.

A spokesman for Uddingston Grammar said: “We would like to congratulate all those pupils who have contributed to this successful school session.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to wish all our school leavers great success in their future careers. We will follow their progress with great interest.”