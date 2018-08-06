Bikeability training helps 100s of pupils to get on their bikes

More than 800 primary school pupils from across North Lanarkshire completed Bikeability training in the last school year.

North Lanarkshire Council’s Safe and Sustainable Travel Team organise the cycle training programme for youngsters in P5-7.

It offers children the skills and confidence to cycle safely on the roads and encourages them to take up cycling as a fun, healthy exercise. Each pupil receives a certificate and badge when they complete the training.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “Cycling is an increasingly popular sport and hobby, and the council actively encourages pupils to cycle to and from school as a healthy, environmentally friendly travel option.

“As a result, every year we’re seeing more schools and pupils taking part in our Bikeability training. Two years ago we had 583 pupils completing the programme, compared to 832 in 2017/18.

“It’s important that we give children the practical skills and awareness of the traffic around them to enjoy cycling and stay safe, and our Bikeability training combines both.

”The scheme relies on volunteers to assist with training sessions, so the council offers a one-day practical and theory session to parents or carers who would be interested.”

For more information call the Safe and Sustainable Travel Team on 01236 856218.

To learn more about Bikeability visit www.cycling.scot/bikeability-scotland.