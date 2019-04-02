BBC Children in Need grant for Reeltime

BBC Children in Need has awarded a new grant of over £80,000 to a Newarthill project working with disadvantaged children and young people.

Reeltime Music will receive £80,844 over three years to deliver weekly music and media sessions to children and young people in North Lanarkshire.

The sessions will open up new opportunities for the young people that will explore their creativity, expand their skills in music and media whilst also increasing their confidence and self-esteem.

Reeltime Music manager Ryan Currie said: “It’s fantastic news to hear we’ve been awarded this funding from BBC Children in Need.

“Over the next three years we will be able to support young people facing complex disadvantages in our region and help them to develop new skills and raise their aspirations for the future.”

Florence Burke, national head of Scotland at BBC Children in Need, added: “We are delighted to fund the work of Reeltime Music and look forward to seeing the difference this grant will make to children and young people across the region.”

In North Lanarkshire, BBC Children in Need is currently funding 17 projects to a value of £663,000, details on how to apply for a grant are available via www.bbc.co.uk/childreninneed.