Amy backs pipe band appeal

Musician Amy Macdonald has given her backing to North Lanarkshire Schools’ pipe bands Tartan Day Parade appeal.

The singer-songwriter, who has sold over 12 million records worldwide, donated £100 via an online crowdfunding portal and retweeted the fundraising video to her 126,000 followers on Twitter.

North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Bands launched the fundraising appeal towards equipment and travel costs as they head to New York in April for the annual celebration of Scottish heritage.

Pupils, parents and staff have already raised thousands of pounds through a range of activities, but are hoping that a wider appeal will add to this amount.

The total cost of the trip is estimated at around £80,000 and the council has agreed to underwrite any funding shortfall.

So far more than £1800 has been donated online of a £5000 target.

Ross Cowan, Pipe Major, said: “We are really grateful to Amy and everyone else who has shown such generous support to our appeal – everyone is really excited about the trip and with all the positive messages we’ve received.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nlschoolspipebands or by contact Jim Park, Head of Music Instruction, by calling 01236 812220 or emailing parkj@northlan.gov.uk.