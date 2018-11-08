Diabetics urged to get their eyesight checked

An NHS Lanarkshire consultant is encouraging patients with diabetes to take up the offer of diabetic retinopathy screening.

The call coincides with World Diabetes Day which takes place on Wednesday, the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching 160 countries

Around 300,000 people in Scotland currently have diabetes, and approximately 264,000 of these patients are eligible for screening every year.

Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the cells in the retina. Left untreated it can cause blindness or serious damage to your eyesight.

Dr Tasmin Sommerfield, consultant in public health medicine, said: “Diabetic retinopathy screening is offered every year to anyone with diabetes aged 12 and over, and can reduce your risk of developing diabetic retinopathy by finding the condition before you notice any changes to your sight.

“The screening involves photographs being taken of the back of your eye. The camera does not come into contact with your eyes, and all photographs are then carefully examined for signs of retinopathy.”

For more information visit www.nhsinform.scot/healthy-living/screening/diabetic-retinopathy/diabetic-retinopathy-screening-drs.