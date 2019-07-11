Dad-of-five jailed for driving over man with his van following Viewpark altercation

A dad-of-five has been jailed after he drove his van at a man who had threatened him with a knife in Viewpark.

Andrew Dalgleish suffered a broken bone in his leg in the life-threatening assault.

Thomas McGuigan (33) from Wishaw, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court where he admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life at a car park in Old Edinburgh Road last August.

The charge stated he acted with an unknown accomplice.

McGuigan also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole.

The attack was captured on CCTV.

Paula Russell, prosecuting, said McGuigan was seen to pick up the pole, move towards Dalgleish and gesture at him. He then discarded the weapon and punched Dalgleish, who tumbled to the ground.

Ms Russell told the court: “McGuigan continued to punch him then made his way back towards the vehicle.

“At this point Dalgleish saw a Stanley knife beside a bush, picked it up and went towards the front of the van.

“The vehicle was driven immediately towards Dalgleish, mounting the kerb and grass then striking him.

“It was driven over the lower part of his body then went on to Old Edinburgh Road.

“Andrew Dalgleish was left lying on the ground, seriously injured and screaming for help.

“Nearby pedestrians went to his aid and the police were contacted immediately.”

Dalgleish was taken to Wishaw General Hospital. He had minor injuries to his cheek, jaw, thigh and both knees as a well as a broken bone in his left leg.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said McGuigan, a landscaper, had only a minor criminal record while Dalgleish was “a regular attender in this court for quite serious matters”.

The pair had fallen out and this was a “chance meeting”.

Mr Bruce told the court: “There was an altercation and my client got back into his vehicle.

“Nobody knows how you will react if someone comes towards you with a knife and my client made the wrong decision. He could have reversed away instead, but it was a spur of the moment decision in an unusual situation.

“He is sorry for what he did and I would urge the court to consider imposing unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order.”

But Sheriff Douglas Brown said it had to be a jail sentence.

He told McGuigan: “This is a very serious charge involving assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life.

“I see no alternative to imprisonment. The appropriate sentence is 24 months, but I’ll reduce that to 16 months because of your guilty plea at an early stage.”