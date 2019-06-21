Cumbernauld pair fined for aggression towards bouncers

Two Cumbernauld friends have each been fined £350 after they pled guilty to acting in an aggressive manner towards bouncers at a Glasgow bar last July.

After being kicked out of Maggie Mays in Trongate following a row with another customer, Gavin Savage (28) swore at the door stewards and Carly MacDonough (29) spat at one of them.

Recruitment work Savage then phoned a cab for him and trainee lawyer MacDonough - as bar staff called the police.

When the police turned up they found that the pair, who had earlier been at the city’s TRNSMT music festival, were initially too drunk to be charged.

Sheriff Gerard Bonnar reduced the fine from £400 due to the guilty plea.