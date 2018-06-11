Young people warned to be savvy about scams

People aged under 24 are being warned they’re more vulnerable to certain types of scams than other age groups.

During Scams Awareness Month the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) are targeting the message specifically at young people who may not be aware they are at risk.

Recent CAB research shows 65 per cent of Scots say the most common type of scam is email scams, which disproportionately affect younger people.

When asked about scam types, people aged 16-24 are most likely to mention online scams, but over half of adults aged 18–24 are unlikely to report a scam, making them the largest group who are unlikely to take any action.

Common scams targeting this age group include subscription traps (especially through social media), identity fraud and job scams.

Motherwell and Wishaw CAB business development manager Alana Forsyth said: “Evidence shows that younger people often think they are less likely to be hit by scams, but in fact this is not the case.

“Indeed many scammers will develop particular techniques that are aimed more at young people. e.g. online scams, ticketing scams and subscription traps.

“Our message to young people is to be savvy about scams and make sure you don’t get caught out, and if you are unlucky enough to be scammed, report it.

“Remember a scam is a crime and reporting it to the police or Trading Standards will help stop others falling victim to it.”