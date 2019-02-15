Would-be robber told to stop using cannabis

A cannabis user who armed himself with a nail file and tried to rob a Bellshill post office has been ordered to stay off drugs.

Much has been made recently of the benefits of the Class B drug, but a sheriff is convinced taking cannabis is bad for Jordan Hamill’s health.

Allowing the accused to continue getting mental health treatment in the community, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen told him: “Step one is to stop using cannabis.”

Hamill (25), of Turquoise Terrace, Bellshill, avoided prison when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He admitted attempted robbery at the Nisa Stores post office in North Road, Bellshill, on February 6 last year.

The court heard he handed himself, and the nail file, in to police a short time after the botched raid.

Callum Forsyth, prosecuting, said Hamill entered the premises at 2pm with a supermarket bag, went up to the counter and told staff member Aisha Majid to “put it in the bag”.

Mr Forsyth stated: “She was somewhat incredulous and thought she had misheard him. But he told her to give him the money and kept repeating ‘Put it in the bag’.

“The accused then lifted his jumper and the worker saw what she thought was a knife.

“Other members of staff had heard him demand money and one of them pressed an alarm button. Hamill then left, realising they weren’t going to hand over any money.

“About 3.45pm the accused presented himself at the front counter at Bellshill police station and said ‘I want to hand myself in for the robbery down the shop. It was me.’

“He produced a nail file and said that what was what he had used.”

Defence agent Alan Murray said Hamill has been hospitalised recently due to his mental health problems.

The agent explained: “There will be continued attention from the mental health team. He is still somewhat fragile, but things seem to be better than they were.

“It will be a long journey over months or years and perhaps the court could keep an eye on him.

“Given he went round to the police station afterwards, the attempted robbery would appear to fall into the category of ‘a cry for help’.”

Sheriff MacFadyen told Hamill: “I note that at least some of your health difficulties are caused, or made worse, by the substances you choose to use.

“So there’s not a lot of sympathy and stage one has to be to stop using cannabis - there is no doubt in my mind about that.

“We’ll see how your health is after that, but you must be responsible for your own actions.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until July for good behaviour.