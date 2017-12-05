Woman admits stalking priest

A Motherwell woman has admitted conducting a stalking campaign against her parish priest after becoming infatuated with him.

Claire Timpson (44) of Plover Way, bombarded the clergyman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with a string of sexually explicit emails and made repeated uninvited visits to his house.

The besotted church-goer said she was in love with the priest and told him during one conversation: “Everyone knows we have a special relationship.”

Timpson first met the priest in 2003 to discuss having her son baptised by him and asked him about becoming a Catholic.

However, he became concerned by her behaviour and stopped one-to-one meetings with her which led to her shouting at him during Sunday Mass services at his church in Lanarkshire.

Contact stopped between the pair, but she later sent him a total of 48 emails, many of them containing sexual remarks, telling him she wanted to be in a relationship with him.

After taking advice from church bosses the priest called in police to investigate in June this year and Timpson was arrested in August.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court she admitted a charge of stalking him between August 2016, and June, 2017.

Sheriff Marie Smart deferred sentence on Timpson until January for background reports.

She was released on bail on the condition she does not contact the priest or attend his church.