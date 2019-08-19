Witnesses sought after serious assault in Motherwell

Officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Motherwell in the early hours of Sunday morning.

And they believe that a female duo and drivers on the busy stretch where this happened could have a part to play in catching the attacker.

They have confirmed that, a 37 year-old man was walking along Bellshill Road around 1.20pm when another man walked across the road.

The man then attacked him, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to Wishaw General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as medium to heavy build with dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark trousers and white coloured trainers.

Detective Constable Vicky Barrett, Wishaw CID, said: “We are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this violent attack.We would like to trace two women who had a conversation with the 37 year-old man shortly before he was attacked.

“We believe they will be able to help us in our investigation.

“There were also lots of cars passing by at that time in the morning, if you were driving in the area we would ask you to check back any dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0550 of Sunday 18 August 2019. Alternatively, contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.