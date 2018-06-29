Wife beater is convicted for the third time

A serial wife beater begged his partner for forgiveness in a series of phone calls and letters from prison which only added to her distress.

William McGillvray was ordered by a sheriff not to contact Amanda Cassidy after breaking her nose, but ignored that as he tried to persuade her to take him back. He then staked out her Coatbridge home when allowed out of jail.

McGillivray (48) admitted charges of assault and breaching bail when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He also admitted abducting Ms Cassidy and his sister Sharon McGillvray by holding them captive at his home in Dornoch Road, Holytown, on December 16 while on bail.

Callum Forsyth, prosecuting, said McGillvray had invited Amanda (41) to his house for drinks. When she arrived Sharon (43) was there with her brother.

It was clear to Amanda that her boyfriend had already been on the booze and McGillvray added to the “tense” atmosphere by locking the front and back doors and putting the keys in his pocket.

He then tried to speak to Amanda about “problems” in their year-long relationship.

Mr Forsyth told the court: “She wanted to leave due to the accused’s irate and agitated state, but of course the doors were locked. McGillvray then punched her numerous times on the face, knocking her to the floor.

“Every time she tried to get up the accused would punch her, knocking her down again. He then dragged her into the hall and struck her head off a radiator there.

“McGillvray went upstairs after this and the two women opened the kitchen window in an effort to escape. But he heard a commotion, saw what was happening and dragged Amanda back into the house.

“Eventually he opened the front door and let his sister out. She spoke to a passer-by and the police were summoned. Officers arrived and heard Amanda screaming. They kicked in the front door, but the accused had made off via the back door. He was arrested subsequently.”

Amanda was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where doctors noted bruising and swelling “all over her face”. A nasal bone was broken and had to be re-aligned.

The fiscal said McGillvray was on remand at Barlinnie when he began to contact Amanda by letter and phone.

He said: “The complainer made it clear she wanted no contact, but he told her was sorry, he loved her and he wanted her back. She was alarmed at these calls and letters from prison. They only increased her distress.”

Amanda was at home in Coatbridge on January 20 when her daughter spotted McGillvray, who had been freed from prison, standing nearby. He appeared to be “observing” the house. The police were again contacted.

The court heard McGillvray now has three convictions for assaulting Amanda during their relationship. In April he received a five-month jail sentence for hitting her.

Sheriff Marie Smart called for background reports and deferred sentence on the latest charges until next month. The accused remains in custody.