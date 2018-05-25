’Well legend McFadden hopes to strike a deal with taxman

Motherwell legend James McFadden has asked for more time to reach an agreement with the taxman in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

The former Scotland striker appeared at a sequestration hearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court over undisclosed debts.

McFadden (35) is close to agreeing a deal with HRMC which will see him hand over 80 per cent of the money he owes, but talks are ongoing.

His lawyer Steven Chesney said in court: “There is a very realistic chance of 80 per cent of the money being repaid.

“I would ask for a short continuation to allow that to be done and for further discussions to take place between Mr McFadden and HMRC.”

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen granted the motion and McFadden is due back in court next month.

An HMRC spokesman said: “We don’t comment on identifiable individuals.”