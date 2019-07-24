Vandals target high risk location at Ravenscraig

Police have launched an investigation into an incident near the Ravenscraig sports centre which could have caused an explosion.

It has emerged that vandals tampered with an electrical substation near the complex at - and forced entry to the structure.

The potentially hazardous incident took place at 1.30am on Friday, July 19 at the O’Donnell Way side of the complex and police say “substantial damage” was caused

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number of 2447 of July 19.