Uddingston station attacker pays compensation as alternative to jail

A commuter was attacked and badly hurt in front of fellow passengers at Uddingston train station.

Travellers looked on in shock as Graham Brown punched Mark Reid repeatedly, then picked him up and threw him over his shoulder on to the floor.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard violence flared after coffee was spilled in the platform cafe.

Construction worker Brown (34) of McCulloch Avenue, Viewpark, admitted assaulting Mr Reid at Uddingston station five days before Christmas 2017.

It happened about 8am when the station was busy with commuters waiting to board a train to Glasgow.

Mr Reid suffered a broken bone in his arm as a result of the attack.

Solicitor-advocate Ali Murray, defending, told the court: “There was a dispute over a perceived spilling of coffee and Brown over-reacted in quite spectacular form.

“He now presents as contrite and remorseful, but this was an ugly incident witnessed by commuters.

“He works in the construction industry, earning significant sums of money, and could pay compensation.”

Sheriff Shiona Waldron told Brown, who has previous convictions for breach of the peace and police assault, that she was willing to impose an alternative to a custodial sentence and ordered him to pay the victim £1000 in compensation.

Brown will also be electronically tagged for 12 weeks which means he can’t leave his house between 7pm and 6am each day.