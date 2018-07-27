Uddingston man charged with assault on priest in Glasgow

A Uddingston man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a Catholic priest as an Orange Walk passed his church.

The incident happened outside St Alphonsus Church near The Barras in Glasgow on July 7 when Canon Tom White was speaking to parishioners.

Police Scotland launched an investigation and Bradley Wallace was arrested on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old appeared at a private hearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) charged with assault.

He made no plea in relation to the charge and the case was continued for further examination.

Wallace was released on bail with a further court appearance to be set.