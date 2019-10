The emergency services rushed to Uddingston Grammar School this morning - after one of the school’s buildings was damaged following a road accident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson explained:“We were called around 8.20am to Uddingston Grammar following a report of a trailer detaching from a vehicle and hitting one of the school buildings.

“There were no injuries but the male driver was taken to Monklands hospital as a precaution. Relevant agencies will assess the damage to the building.”