Two men arrested for assault on female taxi driver in Bellshill

editorial image

Two men, aged 25 and 32, have been arrested and charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a female taxi driver in Bellshill.

Around 4.25pm the 34-year-old victim was within her blue taxi on Burnside Avenue when she was approached by two men. They then punched, threatened her and made off with a three-figure sum of money.

The woman did not require medical treatment.

The two men appeared in Hamilton Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday).

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.