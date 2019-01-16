Two men arrested for assault on female taxi driver in Bellshill

Two men, aged 25 and 32, have been arrested and charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a female taxi driver in Bellshill.

Around 4.25pm the 34-year-old victim was within her blue taxi on Burnside Avenue when she was approached by two men. They then punched, threatened her and made off with a three-figure sum of money.

The woman did not require medical treatment.

The two men appeared in Hamilton Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday).

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.