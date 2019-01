Two hospitalised with serious injuries following disturbance in Motherwell town centre

A 15-year-old boy and 23-year-old man sustained serious injuries following a disturbance in Motherwell on Saturday evening.

Around 5.40pm police were called to a report of an incident between Motherwell train station and McDonald’s restaurant on Muir Street.

Emergency services attended and the two victims were taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

Officers are currently carrying out enquiries.

Detective Sergeant, Jim Williamson, Wishaw Police Office, said: “Two people have sustained quite serious injuries following this incident within Motherwell town centre and we have a team of officers working to find out what happened here.

“Violence in our communities will not be tolerated and our officers will do everything they can take rid our streets of such crimes.

“Extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out, however we are asking you to think back. Were in that area on Saturday evening? Did you see anything?

“Muir Street was particularly busy on Saturday and therefore we are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact us.

“Officers spoke to a number of individuals that night, however we would also appeal for them to come forward as they may have more information that can help.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.