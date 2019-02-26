Three men appear in court on Holytown murder charges

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Philip McMillan in Holytown on Friday.

Following an incident in Sunnyside Crescent just before 6am, the 26-year-old was rushed University Hospital Wishaw for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead.

Liam Donnelly (26) from Airdrie, and Ryan Downie (23) and Alan Dunion (22) of Coatbridge appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with murder.

Donnelly was also charged with breach of the peace, and Downie with possessing a knife.

None of the three entered plea and were remanded in custody.