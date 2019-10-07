Thieves have plundered church in Motherwell

Church plundered in Motherwell

The ELIM Pentecostal Church fell prey to burglars who are thought to have struck at some point between Sunday, September 29 and Tuesday, October 1.

The high value theft saw a number of items taken from the church including a Sony PlayStation4, a television and a cash sum.

Nobody from the church was available for comment but police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident.

Meanwhile officers have confirmed that a man was allegedly assaulted in a road rage attack in Motherwell.

This is alleged to have taken place at 5.30pm on Orchard Street when another male motorist took exception to his driving - then lashed out.

A report on this incident has been sent to the fiscal.