Teenagers arrested in connection with Holytown death

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man in Holytown yesterday (Thursday).

The alarm was raised around 10.30am following reports of a stabbing at a flat in Spruce Way with emergency services, including eight police cars and an air ambulance, rushing to the village.

The victim was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police launched enquiries and last night a 17-year-old girl and a 15 year-old boy were arrested and charged.

Both are expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court today (Friday), and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.