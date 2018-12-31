Teenager stabbed in Holytown disturbance

A teenager was stabbed during a fight outside a Holytown pub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 12.35am police were called to a large scale disturbance near to the White House Bar in Main Street.

Officers attended and a 16-year-old male was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment to a head injury and stab wounds to his torso.

He was released following treatment.

Detective Constable Colin Pendrich from Wishaw CID said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning who either witnessed the disturbance, or has any information regarding people involved, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage to pass this on to our enquiry team.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101, quoting incident number 0125 of Saturday 29 December 2018. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”