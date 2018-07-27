Teenager (17) admits knife threat to OAP

A teenager has admitted threatening a woman aged 80 with a knife at her Bellshill home.

It followed an incident where the pensioner was duped into handing over cash by a bogus collector.

The Bellshill youth, who is aged 17 and cannot be named, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted assaulting Elizabeth King by presenting a knife and demanding money with intent to rob her in Clay Crescent on August 10 last year.

His not guilty pleas to several other charges alleging he defrauded pensioners in the area were accepted.

The teenager, who was on bail at the time, is serving a six-years for attempted murder, imposed at the High Court earlier this year.

His co-accused in this latest case admitted getting £3 from Elizabeth King by fraud and a similar sum from Maureen Marshall (68) at her home in Strathclyde Way on August 1 last year.

Several pensioners gave evidence before the guilty pleas were lodged.

One alleged victim, Margaret Coulson (80), of Glengarriff Road, Bellshill, said she gave a youth £5 for raffle tickets in aid of a hospice.

She said he returned to her house two or three days later and told her she had a won a prize.

He asked for a glass of water and she went to the kitchen – she later found £700 had been stolen from a purse in a drawer.

Mrs Coulson, who couldn’t identify either of the accused, told the court: “I can’t believe I was so stupid. I don’t usually let people into the house, but he was a nice, well-spoken boy.

“I didn’t touch the glass again. When the police came I told them he had been drinking from it. I watch NCIS on the television!”

Despite the knife youth’s DNA being found on the glass his not guilty pleas to charges of defrauding and stealing from Mrs Coulson were accepted.

Sheriff Ray Small called for background reports on both accused and deferred sentence until August 20.