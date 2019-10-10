Teenage pitch invader at Motherwell FC faces ban

A Hibs fan who ran on to the pitch and goaded rival supporters has been banned from attending games until the end of the season.

Brandon Blair’s one-man invasion happened during his side’s 3-0 defeat against Motherwell at Fir Park in August.

The 18-year-old admitted a breach of the peace charge when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

His lawyer said Blair, of Bridge Street in East Linton, had been “utterly stupid”.

The court heard that Hibs have already banned him from Easter Road pending the outcome of the prosecution.

The charge stated that Blair conducted himself in a disorderly manner and entered the field of play.

He then ran towards opposition supporters and shouted at them.

Stephen McQuillan, defending, said his client was a regular at Hibs games.

The solicitor added: “He’s genuinely sorry for his behaviour.

“He has already been punished by his family and by being banned from an activity he enjoys.

“He’s made a huge mistake and it’s something that will follow him for a long time as he’ll have to disclose his conviction to prospective employers.

“He’s taken an episode to himself, done something utterly stupid and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Sheriff Ray Small deferred sentence until May 26 next year.

He ordered Blair to be of good behaviour during that time.

Bail conditions, which ban him from attending any regulated football match, will remain in place.

The sheriff warned Blair to expect a fine when he returns to court and did not rule out a football banning order which would keep him away from games for an even more prolonged period.

He told the accused: “Such an order is designed for the classic football casual and I’m not convinced you are that type of person.

“Whether I do impose a football banning order will depend on you staying out of trouble.”