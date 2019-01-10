Teenage killer receives a life sentence for Holytown murder

A 17-year-old girl has been given a life sentence for the murder of Conner Cowper in Holytown last April.

The killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was pregnant at the time of the attack which saw her stab her 18-year-old victim at a flat in Spruce Lane while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

The girl killed Conner on April 12 by plunging a kitchen knife four inches into his neck – she denied murder claiming self-defence, but jurors convicted her last month following a trial at Glasgow High Court.

At a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh the girl was handed and life sentence and told she would spend 16 years in prison, which began from last April when she was remanded in custody.