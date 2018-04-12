Stabbing in Holytown

Parts of Holytown have been cordoned off following reports of a fatal stabbing.

The police and paramedics, including the air ambulance service, were called to Spruce Way in Holytown just before 10.30am.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have a serious ongoing incident at the moment. We don’t have any further details.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We received a call at 10.26am to attend an incident at Spruce Way, Holytown.

“We dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic response unit, an advanced paramedic and an air ambulance to the scene.”