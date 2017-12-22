Sheriff is left frustrated

A sheriff was left frustrated when a driver who clocked 95 miles an hour in a built up area effectively dodged punishment.

Colin McAdam was caught by a speed camera in Shields Road, Motherwell. Luckily for pedestrians and other road users, it was nearly midnight when he put his foot down.

McAdam (31), of Watson Street, was originally charged with dangerous driving, but he was allowed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of breaking the 30mph speed limit on April 11. As Sheriff Allan McKay noted, an offender can’t be jailed for speeding alone.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard McAdam is currently serving an eight-month sentence for other driving offences and is already disqualified for 10 years.

The sheriff told him: “This was an exceptionally high speed. It amazes me. However, speeding does not carry a prison sentence and there are limited options available.”

McAdam was fined £300 and given no time to pay which means the fine is written off. He was also banned from driving for four months with immediate effect, but this is effectively meaningless given his existing ban.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said McAdam, a time served roughcaster and roofer, is confronting his difficulties in prison.

The solicitor revealed: “He has a significant alcohol problem. Many times he has been found lying unconscious in the street.

“A number of his friends with similar problems have passed away. Prison’s giving him a chance to dry out.”