Second man appears in court charged with security guard’s murder

A second man has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with the murder of security guard Mohammed Abu Sammour.

Around 1am on Sunday, October 28, Mr Sammour from Caldercruix was found lying seriously injured near Holytown Crematorium and later died at University Hospital Wishaw.

Ryan Hunter (27) from Motherwell appeared in private at the court, where he also faced a charge of perverting the course of justice.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

Scott Pearson (21), also from Motherwell, previously appeared at the court last month facing the same charges.