Fires in Bothwell

Police were first called to a report of a vehicle on fire at a property in the village’s Croftbank Avenue around 10.40pm on Monday May 17.

Officers also attended a report of two vehicles on fire at a different property on Croftbank Avenue around 2.30pm on Tuesday May 18.

A description was provided of the suspects in the second incident who were both dressed in black and wearing masks.

One was of slim build and around five foot ten inches tall. He had white accents on a black tracksuit. The second man is described as being of slim build.

In both incidents, an accelerant was used to set the cars alight and a burgundy vehicle was seen leaving the scene in the direction of Bothwell Main Street, possibly a Vauxhall Vectra.

Detective Constable Chris McLaughlin said: "We believe the two incidents to be linked and are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the fires to get in touch.

" Did you see anyone matching the car or suspects' description? If you have any personal CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 3960 of May 17.