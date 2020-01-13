Robbery in Strathclyde Park was by man pretending to be a police officer

Detectives are continuing enquiries following a robbery, where the suspect said he was a police officer- but was not.

The incident occured in the early hours of this morning (Monday, January 13) when two people seated in a Mercedes in Strathclyde Park were pulled over by what they thought was a police car.

The car in question was a dark coloured SUV using blue and red lights.

A man, dressed like a uniformed police officer, got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and asked both occupants of the Mercedes to get out.

He then assaulted the male passenger before stealing the car keys to the Mercedes and got into the SUV which drove off.

There are no details on the driver of the dark coloured SUV.

The suspect is white, has blonde hair, stubble and wore glasses. The man did not present any identification or a police warrant card.

“Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe said: I’m aware that the circumstances of the crime will be of a concern to the public, but rest assured we are working hard to identify the suspects. We are currently studying CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and are gathering more detail on the car used by the suspects.

“I would also like to remind the public that police officers carry warrant cards that can be produced on request.

“I am appealing to members of the public who may have been in and around Strathclyde Park area around the time of the incident. In particular, to motorists with dash cams, it’s possible you could have captured images which could assist our investigation, so please check your footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Wishaw Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0002 of 13 January 2020. Alternatively, if you have any information please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.