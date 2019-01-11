Restorative Justice programme in Bellshill opens its doors to the public

Restorative Justice project in Bellshill opened its doors for the public see the work carried out by individuals serving community payback orders.

The programme sees offenders refurbishing bikes to help local school children, creating benches and displays for use at sheltered housing complexes and upgrading play parks.

Based out of a special workshop in Hunter Street, those serving payback orders are given the chance to build on their rehabilitation and develop new skills while giving back to local communities.

More than 60 members of the public, including community groups, high school pupils and teachers went to see the workshop in action.

Service users learn practical skills to boost their future career options and learn about workshop safety, sense of community and team work.

North Lanarkshire Council’s Justice Services manager Jane Gilmartin said: “We work with offenders on community projects and delivering other work programmes which will help them helping with issues including victim awareness, anger management, alcohol and drug misuse and domestic violence.

“This valuable educational support helps to reduce further offending and promote good citizenship.”

Councillor Pat O’Rourke, convener of the Social Work Sub-Committee, added: “The workshops give services users a real chance to improve their skill-base and continue their rehabilitation process.

“The open day was a good chance for members of the public to see all this positive work.”