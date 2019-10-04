Ram raiders target Bothwell ATM

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a ram raid on the ATM cash machine situated at Bothwell Services on Fallside Road.

At around 11.05pm on Thursday 3 October 2019 a grey coloured Mazda CX3 car and a silver or white coloured transit style van were seen to enter the area of the services. The Mazda car was then driven into the ATM machine which is situated inside the main building in an attempt to dislodge it. At this stage it appears that nothing has been stolen. Those involved then left the scene, leaving the Mazda car in a crashed condition.

Detective Constable Stewart Walton said “ While the actual services were closed at the time of this incident we are aware that there were a number of people about the area. I would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of Bothwell Services, or on the approaches and exit roads to the services, late on Thursday night. Did you see anything suspicious? Did you see either of the two vehicles we believe may have been involved in this incident, either prior to or afterwards? Anyone with any information is asked to call police on the 101 number and quote the incident reference number 3915 3/10. Anyone who wishes to pass on any information while remaining anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”