Pregnant girl found guilty of killing teen at house party

A 17-year-old girl has become one of Scotland’s youngest female murderers after killing a teenager she met just hours earlier.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was pregnant when she stabbed a knife into the neck of Conner Cowper at a flat in Holytown, Lanarkshire, in April this year.

The case was heard at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

Jurors heard Mr Cowper, 18, had “fancied” the girl but she kissed another young man that night.

Prosecutors claimed she “loved being centre of attention” and was trying to “play the two men off against each other”.

But the killer later “exploded” when Mr Cowper branded her a “stupid wee girl”. She grabbed a knife and struck him before fleeing the scene.

She was soon arrested by police and asked for the knife back as it was “good for cutting onions”.

The 17-year-old denied murder during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The teenager insisted she lashed out fearing her victim was going to hit her. She also claimed to have been affected by a previous abusive relationship at the time.

But prosecutors branded her evidence “utter nonsense” and she now faces a life sentence after being convicted yesterday.

Lord Arthurson told her: “This was the murder of a young man who you hardly knew and whose life was brutally cut short with a kitchen knife.”

The girl – who gave birth while on remand in Cornton Vale – will return to the dock in the New Year.

The murder happened at a house party in Holytown on 12 April. The girl had only known Mr Cowper via Facebook before meeting at the flat. The court heard she had confided in him about being attacked by a violent former partner.

It was claimed Mr Cowper was being “flirty” with her at the party but she was not interested.

The killer instead kissed another man there. She said Mr Cowper’s “attitude changed” and he later started rowing with her.

The young mother told the trial the teenager went on to “lunge” at her. The incident apparently sparked memories of abuse she suffered at the hands of her former lover

She left a blood-soaked Mr Cowper to die as other people at the flat desperately tried to help him. Police found her near the scene.

She is due to be sentenced on 10 January in Edinburgh.