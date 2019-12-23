Police warning after theft from car in Carfin

Police have confirmed that a thief targeted a parked car in Carfin - and stole its contents

The vehicle in question was a white Suzuki Swift on Newarthill Road - and a thief swooped around 3am yesterday (Sunday December 22)

A three-figure sum of cash was taken and a gift card was also taken from the car.

Another attemped theft had made from a car that was parked in New Stevenson’s Dale Drive on Tuesday, December 17.

A police spokesperson said: “Thieves are active at this time of year looking for easy pickings, such as presents left in cars.

“Please remove vehicles and secure vehicles even if leaving momentarily.”

Meanwhile, officers confirmed too that a white van had been stolen when parked at Eurocentral.

The van disappeared from Townhead Avenue, also on Tuesday, December 17 in what is among a number of thefts of this kind across North Lanarkshire.