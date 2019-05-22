Police warn the public in Motherwell they should NOT approach a male they want to speak with.

Police Scotland are eager to speak with a man has they wish to trace in connection with an ongoing enquiry.

The police want to locate Shahbaz Khan, aged 32 (who also uses the name Leo Lloyd), and who is known to have links to Coatbridge and Motherwell. He is also known to have links to Glasgow and Ayrshire.

He is described as a white European, 6ft in height with a receding hairline. He has tattoos over his back and arms, with a dragon tattoo on his right shoulder.

Police Constable McLean of Coatbridge Police Office, said: “We are asking anyone who may have seen Mr Khan recently, or who has any information which may assist us in our efforts to trace him, to get in touch. We would ask the public not to approach him, but to get in contact with us.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101 or anonymously through CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.”