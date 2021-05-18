Police want witnesses to act of reckless and culpable conduct on M74
Police are asking drivers on the M74 to help them with an investigation that involved an act of culpable and reckless conduct.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 5:04 pm
Officers are on the hunt for a person who threw an undisclosed item from a farm bridge onto a moving vehicle as it was travelling northbound near to Junction 8 Larkhall at around 11.40pm on Sunday (May 16)
The item struck the vehicle, causing damage to the bonnet and windscreen.
Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but police acknowledge that the episode could have had a very different outcome – and are now looking for the person responsible for throwing the object.
Anyone with any information about their identity is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0157.