Officers are on the hunt for a person who threw an undisclosed item from a farm bridge onto a moving vehicle as it was travelling northbound near to Junction 8 Larkhall at around 11.40pm on Sunday (May 16)

The item struck the vehicle, causing damage to the bonnet and windscreen.

Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but police acknowledge that the episode could have had a very different outcome – and are now looking for the person responsible for throwing the object.