Police treating death in Holytown as ‘suspicious’

The death of a 26-year-old man in Holytown this morning (Friday) is being treated as suspicious.

Police and ambulance crews were called to an incident in Sunnyside Crescent just before 6am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Sunnyside Crescent around 5.55am.

“A 26-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead.

“Officers are continuing their inquiries and the death is being treated as suspicious at this time.”

A second injured man was taken to University Hospital Monklands for treatment.