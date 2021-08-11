Police seek witnesses or dashcam footage of motorway assault at Holytown
Police want witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a vicious assault on the M8 near Holytown.
Officers were called to a disturbance on the M8 westbound at junction 7 around 5pm on Tuesday, August 10. A 30-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital Wishaw for treatment following the incident. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Detective Inspector David Lamont, of Wishaw CID, said: “The roads in the area will have been busy at the time so anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.
“Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call 101, quoting incident 2686 of 10 August, or call Crimestoppers on anonymously on 0800 555 111.”