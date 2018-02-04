Police hunting Uddingston attacker issue CCTV picture

British Transport Police have releasing CCTV images they hope may lead them to a thug who carried out a vicious early morning attack at Uddingston Station.

During the incident, which happened just beofre 8.30am on December 20, a 26-year-old man suffered a broken shoulder and face injuries after he was punched to the ground.

Officers want to speak with the man shown in the CCTV images as he may have information which could help their enquiry.

Any information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 127 of December 20.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.