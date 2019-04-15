Police hunt knife man who struck twice in Motherwell

Police believe the same man was responsible for two incidents in Hamilton Road, Motherwell, yesterday (Sunday) which saw shop workers threatened with a knife.

The first took place around 1.50pm when a man entered the Spar shop and threatened the male member of staff with a knife and demanded money. However he made off empty-handed in the direction of North Motherwell.

The second took place around 5.25pm when a man entered the Jet petrol station and threatened the male member of staff with a bladed weapon. He made off with a three-figure sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco.

There were no injuries to either victim, but both were shaken up.

The suspect is described as white, of stocky build and wearing a black balaclava/hat, a dark hooded top, a light blue striped polo shirt and grey jogging trousers.

DC Alison Thomson, of Wishaw Police Office, said: “These were terrifying attacks on two men who were simply going about their duties in their places of work.

“This is a busy area and I urge anyone who either saw this man or recognises his description to come forward. We also ask people check any dash-cam footage if they were on Hamilton Road.”

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the local area, and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information on the man responsible for these two incidents.”

If you can help contact the police via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 in confidence.