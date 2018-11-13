Police found cocaine in Motherwell man’s home when he was raided for child porn

A Motherwell man has been jailed for more than two years after being caught with indecent images of children and cocaine worth thousands of pounds.

James Donnelly (27), of Bellshill Road, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He also admitted having 115 indecent photographs and videos on his phone.

The court heard police raided Donnelly’s home on October 16 last year after an online child abuse prevention agency reported that indecent images were being accessed from that address.

Callum Forsyth, prosecuting, said a “systematic” search was carried out. The offending images were found on a mobile phone. There were 86 indecent photographs and 29 videos.

Officers also seized a safe during the search.

Mr Forsyth told the court: “They couldn’t get access to it, but it was taken to Motherwell police station and forced open.

“Inside were several knotted plastic bags containing cocaine. The total value of this is around £7,750.

“The amount found indicates involvement in the commercial supply of controlled drugs.”

Defence agent Andy Thomson said Donnelly had been “frank” with social workers when discussing his reasons for having the indecent images.

Turning to the cocaine charge, Mr Thomson said his client had got into debt over his own drug use and was asked by suppliers to look after the safe.

The solicitor explained: “He was told what was inside it. He would be rewarded financially for housing the safe for an indefinite period.

“His position is supported by the fact that the fingerprints of a named person were found on the drugs inside.”

Passing sentence, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen told Donnelly: “I’m persuaded that, because of the content of the images and their classification, custody is appropriate in respect of that charge.

“Clearly it’s also appropriate on the other charge. If you choose to involve yourself in the supply of a Class A drug you must accept the consequences. People must be deterred.”

The sheriff said he took into account Donnelly’s relatively minor criminal record and jailed him for two years and two months.

Donnelly will be on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.