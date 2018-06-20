Police carry out Lanarkshire operations

Police officers from Lanarkshire Division have carried out a number of operations in the last week.

On Thursday, June 14, officers recovered quantities of cannabis, cocaine and diazepam with an estimated street value of £3500 in Bellshill.

A conductive energy device was also recovered.

Two men aged 40 and 65 years were arrested in connection with the recovery.

On Friday, June 15, officers searched an address in Bellshill and recovered a five-figure sum of cash.

Enquiries are continuing in relation to this.

Yesterday (Tuesday) officers stopped a vehicle on the M74 near Lesmahagow and recovered a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £16,500.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the recovery.

Detective Inspector Colin Campbell of Airdrie Police Office said: “We are dedicated to cracking down on criminality throughout Lanarkshire, and we will continue to work pro-actively to target anyone involved in drug related crime in our local communities.

“We are always grateful for any assistance that the public can give us in relation to this and I would urge anyone with information to contact their local police office through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”