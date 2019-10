Police have traced a 14-year old boy in connection with a spate of attempted break-ins to cars in Viewpark’s Merrick Terrace on Monday (October 21)

Officers rushed to the scene and found the suspect in Baird Avenue - with a knife on his person.

He was then arrested.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy was arrested by plainclothes officers near Eurocentral at 12.30am yesterday (October 23)

The teenager was searched and found to be possession of an offensive weapon.