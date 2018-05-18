Police advice ahead of Scottish Cup final

With up to 50,000 football fans heading to the Scottish Cup Final tomorrow (Saturday) Police Scotland is issuing advice to those attending Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Supporters are asked to:

• Plan to get to the stadium in plenty of time. The stadium will be open earlier to accommodate the additional people and bag searches, with entry available from 1pm

• Drink responsibly - you will be refused entry to the stadium if you are drunk and don’t try to bring alcohol into the ground

• Supporters are asked to show consideration for the general public and those living around Hampden Park

• Do not attempt to bring in flares or other pyrotechnic devices. It is an offence to do so and you will be removed from the stadium and arrested.

Superintendent Carol McGuire, match commander for the event, said: “Like the fans, we too are looking forward to the game on Saturday. The Scottish Cup Final is the showpiece end to the domestic season and we want everyone going along to be safe and to enjoy themselves.

“Best way to do that is to take heed of the advice from police, the Clubs and Hampden. Get to the ground on time, don’t get drunk, as you won’t get in if you are. Don’t attempt to bring in any pyrotechnics, they’re illegal and dangerous in confined spaces.

“Our priority is your safety, so by following the advice given, everyone can have a great day.”

Police Scotland will be working closely with British Transport Police and other partners to make sure fans get to and from the ground safely.