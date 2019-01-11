Pensioner hit by car in Airbles Street

Around 7.25pm on Thursday, January 3, police were called to a report of a 67 year-old man having been injured by a car on Airbles Street, Motherwell.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw to be treated for his injuries.

He was kept in hospital overnight as a precaution and released the following day.

The car, which is only described as silver, failed to stop and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Officers have been checking CCTV and making door to door enquiries.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, or has dash-cam footage from the area that evening, is asked to contact the police via 101.