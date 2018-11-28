Motherwell woman given five-year ban from keeping animals

A Motherwell woman, who failed to provide veterinary care for her dog, has been given a £500 fine and a five year ban on keeping animals.

Following a Scottish SPCA investigation Donna Laird (41) of Aitken Close, was sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

She pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the boxer, named Skye, under section 19 Animal Health & Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Skye’s health was in such a bad way that the Scottish SPCA had to take the difficult decision to put her to sleep.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Heather Lawson said: “The charge was dealt as Laird failed to provide the necessary veterinary treatment for a pre-existing skin complaint, ear infection and mammory tumours in her dog, Skye.

“Upon veterinary examination, Skye was given a body score of 2/9, with her ribs, spine and hips being clearly visible. Her skin was covered in warts and skin tags, both ears were very smelly and there were several mammary masses present.

“This ultimately led to complications in Skye’s health and the omission of pain relief for her condition caused her unnecessary suffering.

“Skye was taken to one of our centres where she received veterinary care but after consideration and examination, it was sadly concluded that Skye had such established and chronic conditions, and due to her age, any chance of a recovery was negligible and she was sadly put to sleep.

“We welcome the fact that this case has been dealt with and the sentence handed down. We hope Laird will give serious consideration about her suitability to care for other animals in the future.”

To report an incident call the Scottish SPCA Helpline on 03000 999 999.